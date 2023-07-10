Eight persons, with eight-month old baby killed in Plateau fresh attack 

828 828

Gunmen suspected to be herders have reportedly killed eight persons, including an eight month old baby in a fresh deadly attack in the Farin Lamba community, Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State

.The attack was said to have occurred around 9:45 pm Sunday according to the National Publicity Secretary, Berom Youth Movement, (BYM), Rwang Tengwong.

The attackers were said to have come in a Vectra, shooting sporadically at the victims returning home after the day’s activities.

The baby and father were said to be returning from the hospital when they were killed.

Prior to the latest attack, several communities in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Jos South and Mangu Local Government Area have suffered the destruction of over 300 hectares of land.