Eight NGOs storm Ogun, counsel youths against cultism, social vices

No fewer than eight Non-Governmental Organizations have embarked on counselling of youths in Ogun State against cultism and other vices that could have negative effects on them.

Under the umbrella of the Nationwide Teenage Sensitization Project, the leaders of the NGOs urged the youths of Mosunmore in Obafemi/Owode Local Government area, who were recently reported to have engaged in cultism, to pursue education for their progress and put the name of their community in better perspectives.

The Chairperson, Gender Development Initiative, Dr. Olubunmi Ashimolowo, Founder, Initiative for Peace and Comfort, and Dr. Comfort Adenike Onifade, were part of the team to the community where they were received by parents, leaders and indeed the Baale of Mosunmore, who was represented on the occasion.

Others on the team were Prof. Olufemi Sunday Onifade, Oluwafunmibi Ojewale, Patrick Igoh, Anu Dammy-Adekunle, Segun Ashimolowo, Rasiat Bolanle Fasasi and Eyitayo Adewoye.

In a chat with journalists, Ashimolowo said the team, which included Gender Development Initiative, Young Future Builder’s Initiative, Gender Vanguard, CDS Group (NYSC), Charity Foundation, Adeline Foundation, Wake-Up Call Africa Initiative and Initiative for Peace and Comfort, visited the community to provide trauma recovery counselling sessions to victims of cultism, rape cum defilement and other forms of abuse.

She added that they went to the community to collaborate with other important stakeholders in rapid response; provide access to support in cases of abuse in respect to teenagers; reduce the impact of sexual, domestic and family violence on all teenagers; and focus on prevention with respect to teenagers.

According to her, the team counselled on steps to stop the violence before its starts, how to provide resource and support those who have experienced cultism, rape and defilement.

Ashimolowo also said the group of NGOs spoke about establishing safety and recovery mechanisms, and counselled those who use violence to change their behaviours, while efforts were also made to increase access to, and improve justice for victims of abuse.

Ashimolowo said various speakers counselled the youth, parents and residents of Mosunmore on the dangers of cultism and the urgent need them to shun social vices that would damage their names and their community.