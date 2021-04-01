At least eight people have been killed and four others injured by bandits in separate attacks in Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday.

Aruwan said armed bandits shot at a vehicle at Kan Hawa Zankoro, near Ungwan Yako in Chikun Local Government Area, which forced the vehicle to somersault, leading to the deaths of six persons, and leaving four others injured.

In another incident, armed bandits attacked locals at Iburu village in Kajuru LGA and killed one person.

Furthermore, armed bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village of Fatika district in Giwa Local Government Area and shot one Alhaji Sule, a businessman, to death after he resisted their attempts to kidnap him.