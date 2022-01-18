Eight killed, five injured in Ondo road accident 

No fewer than eight people lost their lives while five other people sustained injuries, in a fatal road accident that occurred along the Ondo-Ore Expressway at Bagbe in the Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the crash involved an 18-passenger Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ARC 616 XA and a truck with no number plate.

An eyewitness said the accident occurred when the bus was trying to overtake another vehicle, thereby colliding with the truck at the other lane of the road.

The incident was said to have caused traffic logjam for several hours and it took the intervention of the men of the Ondo Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the policemen before the road was cleared.

It was learnt that the accident happened as a result of speed limit violation and dangerous overtaking on the part of the vehicles involved.

He said those who lost their lives had been taken to the mortuary of a hospital while the injured too were also taken to the hospital for treatment.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said the victims had been taken to the hospital.

She said, “The accident happened as a result of dangerous overtaking by the bus. It was a case of head-on-collision as the bus collided with the truck. Eight passengers in the bus died on the spot and five people were injured. They have been taken to the Trauma Center, Ondo for treatment.”