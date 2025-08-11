Eight killed, five bodies still missing as flood ravage Ebonyi community

A devastating flood has claimed at least eight lives in Enohia Itim community, Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Council, Mr. Sunday Nkama, confirmed the tragedy, explaining that the incident occurred at a plantain plantation following days of heavy rainfall.

He said the disaster also destroyed over 800 farmlands and affected more than 800 people in the area.

Nkama revealed that out of the eight fatalities, three bodies have been recovered while five remain missing. Among the dead were three children.

Corroborating, the Councillor representing Itim Ward in the Afikpo Legislative Council, Hon. Francis Abani Okpani, added that rescue operations were ongoing to recover the missing bodies.

Chairman of Afikpo LGA, Chief Timothy Nwachi, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He assured that the local government would work with state and federal agencies to provide humanitarian assistance and relief materials to victims.

Nwachi noted that the Federal Ministry of Environment had previously identified Afikpo as one of the areas prone to flooding.

He urged residents to incorporate climate change projections into flood risk management plans, maintain flowing drainage systems, and keep waterways free from debris to prevent blockages.

Post Views: 20