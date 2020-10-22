Eight people are feared dead in Fagba, a Lagos community, as the #EndSARS protest degenerated into a communal clash.

The clash, according to an eyewitness, began on Tuesday afternoon following an altercation between some of the protesters and an Hausa cart pusher.

Following the provocation by the protesters, the Hausa lad opted to mobilise his kinsmen to fight back.

The clash has since then degenerated as houses and cars in the area were burnt and several lives were lost.

Some Yoruba youths on Wednesday night were also seen on the streets burning tyres and brandishing all sorts of weapons, getting prepared for possible attack by the Hausas.

A resident of the community, who pleaded for anonymity, hinted that about eight lives have been lost since the clash started.

It was also gathered that four trucks conveying cattle to the abattoir, the building housing a popular pharmacy, Shekinah, Pedro’s Bar and cars were completely razed.

While calling for quick deployment of security operatives to the area, the source said the confrontation had since been taken to inner streets, with residents not able to sleep again.