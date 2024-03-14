Eight escape death in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway multiple crashes

No fewer than eight people have been confirmed injured in multiple auto crashes at Ago-Igbala Bus Stop on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday.

It was gathered that the multiple crashes involved two commercial buses and a Iveco Fiat tipper at about 8:12am.

The incident occurred just in front of Osadol Filling Station.

Confirming the incident and number of injured victims, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that the truck driver had been arrested.