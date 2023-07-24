Eight escape death as two-storey building collapses in Ibadan

828 828

Eight occupants of a two-storey building at Inalende area of Ibadan, on Monday morning escaped death as the building collapsed following a prolonged downpour.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that neighbours and other sympathisers rushed to the scene and rescued all the eight occupants at around 6:30 a.m., when the incident occurred.

Some of the eyewitnesses who spoke to NAN said all the victims were rescued alive, but with varying degrees of injury and had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Ismaila Adeyemo, a resident of the area, said it took them about an hour before they could bring out all the eight occupants of the building.

Adeyemo said the rain which started on Sunday evening till around midnight was responsible for the building collapse.

He however said that the building had some structural defects, which the landlord ought to have noticed before now.

Also, Ganiyat Musbau, another neighbour, said that a loud sound around 6:35 a.m. woke her up, and raised an alarm when she later discovered what happened.

Musbau said all the people residing in the affected building were rescued, but many of the victims’ property could not be evacuated.

An officer of the State Fire Service, Isaac Dimeji, confirmed that no occupants of the building died, adding “they are responding to treatment at the hospital.”