Eight DStv channels now available in HD

As a way of ensuring that customers in Nigeria continue to view content in the highest possible quality in order to improve their overall viewing experience, MultiChoice has moved eight DStv channels from SD (Standard Viewing) to HD (high definition).

The channels that are now available in HD are Africa Magic Urban, Africa Magic Epic, Akwaaba Magic, Abol TV, Honey TV, Pearl Magic Prime, Maisha Magic Bongo and CNN.

“We are very proud to be making this announcement as this has been one of our goals for the year.

“HD will truly improve the viewing experience and sound across all the channels through increasing the resolution, therefore making sure the images are clearer and have more detail,” said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria.

MultiChoice continues to offer DStv customers across the continent an unparalleled viewing experience, including new ways of viewing from platforms such as the DStv App, which allows consumers to watch their favourite shows while on the go through their mobile devices and Showmax, a streaming service that offers the best in both local and international content.