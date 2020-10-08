No fewer than eight persons have been confirmed dead and 25 houses destroyed in an early morning gas explosion in Lagos on Thursday.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development.

The explosion occurred in Baruwa area of Alimosho Local Government Area at about 5:45pm at Best Roof Cooking Gas.

Oke-Osanyintolu: “The explosion occurred and the agency activated a response plan. Initial disaster assessment is as follows: casualties still being assessed but eight fatalities have been identified so far. 25 houses that are mostly bungalows, 16 lock-up shops and one primary school have been affected.

“Firefighters and rescue workers are operating at the incident scene. The gas emission has been identified and curtailed. Damping down is ongoing.

“Post-disaster assessment will be carried out and further updates provided.”