Eid-ul-Fitr: Replicate virtues of fasting, sustain hope in brighter future, Senator Salis tells Nigerians

Ogun State Senator, Shuaib Afolabi Salis has urged Nigerians to maintain and replicate all the virtues they displayed during the fasting period, after the season, in their daily conducts.

The lawmaker made the call during an interview, after Eid-ul-Fitr prayer, at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, on Sunday.

The Eid prayer and family get-together which followed after, were organised by The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, Lagos District.

Salis who is the Senate Chairman on ICT and Cyber Security, stressed that the same way Muslims comply to Allah’s injunctions, more charitable, showing kindness, controlling their anger and having hope in Allah, jettisoned some acts, to seek Allah’s favour, during fasting time, should be maintained after the period.

“Whether Muslim or Christian, you have reason to say that God has not given up on the country, therefore, we must continue to look forward to His (Allah’s) benevolence”.

Senator Salis who is representing Ogun Central District likened Ramadan fasting to annual mandatory continuous development programmes for professionals, adding that every year, fasting is used by Muslims as a means to “re-kit and retool”.

The Federal Lawmaker further specified that Ramadan teaches that no matter the challenges, sacrifices or deprivation, there will be a time, either as individual or a country, for rewards, regarding the previous efforts.

Similarly, Senator Salis said the fasting teaches Muslims to build their skills, resilience and patience, as well as to appreciate that there is always the time to make sacrifices and to reap the rewards.

“For us as a country, we have just gone through an exercise that made us more conscious of Allah, which impacted discipline”, he noted.

He restated that the high level of discipline and empathy which was prevalent during Ramadan should be maintained after the fasting.

On the significance of unity, Senator Salis declared that “if you’re disunited, your power departs. With unity, there is power for the Ummah – to achieve development and members to become responsible citizens”.

While insisting that unity will enable the Ummah to contribute to the larger society, Senator Salis admonished Muslims to eschew little things, which don’t contribute to the development, rather, provokes disunity.

The Ogun State Senator stressed that with unity, comes good leadership and what follows is that individuals contribute to the development of the country.

In his Khutbah with the focus on “Signs that show Ibadah is accepted: Ramadan in view”, The Companion National Naibul Amir, Imam Nojeem Jimoh, preached that Ramadan is an invaluable opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their relationship with Allah through fasting, prayers, charity, and other acts of worship.

He highlighted the natural concern of believers about whether their deeds during Ramadan have been accepted by Allah, quoting Qur’an 5:27, where Allah declares: “Indeed, Allah only accepts from the righteous (who fear Him)”

Imam Jimoh cautioned that the acceptance of Ibadah is not something to take lightly, as it is a manifestation of Allah’s mercy and grace.

The key signs that indicate acceptance of one’s worship, according to him include: “When a believer does not feel relieved or see Ramadan as a form of bondage, it signifies genuine spiritual growth. Those who eagerly wish for the continuation of Ramadan’s blessings rather than feeling free from its demands are likely to have had their Ibadah accepted.

“Feeling anxious about the acceptance of one’s worship; The pious predecessors, despite their dedication and sincerity, would still fear that their deeds might not be accepted. This attitude reflects a heart conscious of Allah’s greatness and one’s own shortcomings.

“Continuation of one’s Ibadah after Ramadan; The true success of Ramadan lies in maintaining the spiritual habits cultivated during the holy month, citing Hadith which says: “The most beloved of deeds to Allah are those that are consistent, even if they are small.”

Other signs include: Personal assessment of one’s efforts in the cause of Allah; Love for righteousness and righteous people; Faith in Allah’s acceptance of one’s Ibadah and maintaining the practices carried out during Ramadan.

Sequel to this, Imam Jimoh encouraged the worshippers to maintain the good practices they developed during Ramadan, stressing that this would prove that the spiritual training of the month is impactful.

In line with the practice of the Prophet, the former Lagos District Amir of The Companion encouraged fasting for the six days in the month of Shawwal. This, he noted, is a sign of steadfastness and devotion.

The Lagos District Amir of The Companion, Alhaji Abdul Kabir Olayiwola Baruwa, during an interview said Ramadan is one single month, out of 12 months, so, the lessons learnt from it are expected to be replicated in the remaining months.

Specifically, Alhaji Baruwa pointed out that Ramadan teaches Muslims how to increase in Ibadah, such as solat, charity and good deeds.

The District’s Amir added that Ramadan teaches how to be conscious of Allah and engage in what is expected from a Muslim, adding that if this is achieved, the status of such Muslim would be upgraded to being “a true servant of Allah”.

With this, a Muslim would always aspire to take good care of, as well as show love to his/her family, relatives and neighbours.

Members from the nine zones, constituting the District, members of The Criterion (association of Muslim women in business and the professions), Muslim faithful from far and near attended the two functions – prayer and get-together.

Post Views: 27