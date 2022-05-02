Eid: Saraki prays for abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

As families across Nigeria celebrate the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has prayed for the safe return of the over 150 passengers that are still in captivity, following the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train in March.

In posts on his verified social media accounts, Dr. Saraki, asked that his followers join him to pray for the abductees

The two-term Kwara State Governor, who was cleared to run for president as an aspirant on the platform of the PDP on Friday, said: “As we celebrate Eid today with our own families, my thoughts are with the families whose loved ones have been kidnapped – especially those from the recent Abuja-Kaduna train abductions.

“Let us all pray that these families will soon be reunited with their loved ones.”