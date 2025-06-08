Eid: NRC extends special train operations

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will operate additional special train services across its major standard gauge corridors: Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna, on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The Managing Director of the NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, made this known in a statement issued by the corporation on Saturday in Lagos State.

The statement was signed by Callistus Unyimadu, Acting Deputy Director of Public Relations of the NRC.

Opeifa said that the extension was in response to an exceptional surge in passenger turnout during earlier special services in celebration of the Eid Kabir.

He said: “This follows the success of earlier special trips on Thursday, June 5, which witnessed full bookings and high commuter traffic.

“The extra trips would ease return travel for festive travellers heading back to their destinations.”

According to Opeifa, the scheduled trips are: Monday: Lagos to Ibadan at 8am, 1:55pm, and 4pm, and Ibadan to Lagos at 8am, 11:03am, and 4:46pm.

He said that NRC extended the Abuja-Kaduna train services to Tuesday.

“To manage the continued high demand on the Abuja-Kaduna corridors, NRC will extend its full six-trips daily schedule originally applicable from Friday to Monday to Tuesday, June 10,” he said.

He said that the schedule for Abuja to Kaduna services would be 7:45am, 2pm, and 3:10pm, while Kaduna to Abuja services would take place at 7am, 2pm, and 5pm.

According to Opeifa, the gesture demonstrates the corporation’s responsiveness to public needs and dedication to delivering efficient, safe and timely rail services, adding: “We are pleased with public response to our special services.

“These additional trips are part of our commitment to meeting the growing demand for rail mobility.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NRC advised all passengers to arrive early for security screening and boarding as train departure would be strictly on schedule.

It also advised passengers to complete their online bookings in advance.

