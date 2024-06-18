Eid Mubarak: A blessed festival of contentment, by Richard Odusanya

It is important for us to seize the opportunity of the celebration of Eid Mubarak: “Blessed Feast/festival,” to reflect on how the ideals and virtues of peace, harmony, brotherly love, selflessness, tolerance, honesty, fairness, justice and equity, taught by Islam and other religions, can be more extensively harnessed and deployed in addressing the developmental challenges and economic crises confronting our beloved country Nigeria. It is impossible to separate the present from the past to appreciate the extent to which mistakes of the past are affecting everyday life today. Albert Einstein once wisely said: “Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.”

Ultimately, contentment is the key to a bigger imagination and a contented group of people constitute a decent society.

Living a contented life isn’t a one-time achievement. It’s something to incorporate into our daily lives. Therefore, I am persuaded that the place where contentment is for us is wherever we can feel confident enough in our ability to turn any (seemingly horrible) situation into an opportunity for our own personal growth or collective aspirations in order to become the best version of ourselves, and to be able to help others to do the same.

Before I proceed with this contribution, let me be clear: Nigeria is in such dire straits that its affairs can no longer be left solely to those in the corridors of power. Therefore, the issue of CONTENTMENT cannot be overemphasised. As such, I crave your indulgence to share a near perfect write-up on contentment. Find below a piece from an anonymous author on the subject of CONTENTMENT:

Contentment is a neurophysiological state of mind. It is the inner self satisfaction of a situation and an outer indifference to what does not belong to you. A man whose heart is filled with contentment can never be a victim of oppression by any oppressor. The contented ones are hardly gullible nor vulnerable to temptations. You can’t see them among the sycophants.

They are not necessarily poor in material possession, they just don’t worship materialism as though life exists only for the show off of it. They like it quiet even when the ovation is loud. They like it simple even when the situation is complex. They are rich in soul and wealthy in mind. They are not of poor value. The value they attach to life is not one induced by the possession of material wealth. Take note, the first trait of poverty in a man is the loss of self dignity, respect and self value.

Being contented does not mean that a man has it all, it means that the man has a strong faith and belief that he cannot have it all. Therefore, he should be grateful to God for whatever he has. Definitely, contentment is not necessarily an acquiescence of a bad situation, it is the state of mind for an assurance of a coming better situation. It is called security of faith. As simple as that.

When you see them, you will know them by their disposition to material wealth. Even when they are truly in material opulence, they live it simple. They have zero desperation towards anything. They are strong in their faith and generous in their take. They rarely lose their mind to the dangling of perks as bait. Only the covetous with a shaky faith in God are vulnerable to the oppressive tendencies of the arrogant.

A contented person can hardly be fraudulent. They are so conscious of their actions that they see trust as a way of life. When you trust them with something, rarely do they fall short of that trustworthiness. Not even the temptations of a trillion dollars can make them betray a trust. They are so quick to let go of any struggle for money even when they are more entitled. When they are in government, they don’t steal. When you have them as friends or brothers, they always have your back. They just don’t like anything that threatens their peace.

The contented ones don’t show off their possession neither do they gloat the haves not. They don’t even care about the quantity of what they have or do not have but the quality of what they have. They are extraordinarily conscious of their conscience. They are mostly guided by the principle of caution by conscience.

When you are content, you will enjoy the better part of life with the most inexhaustible loads of wealth. Be content and be in control of everything.

In conclusion, contentment is one of the most distinguishing traits of the godly person, because a godly person has his heart focused on God rather than on possessions or position or power. Therefore, as we celebrate with our brothers and sisters of the Muslim faith, it is important to reflect on our ways of life beyond prayers and supplications.

Finally, to some of us whose responsibilities are rooted in the engagement of citizens’ advocacy or writings: “Writers against rulers,” if everyone else gives up, writers should not. Our duty is sacred: to inform, to educate, to entertain and to hold the feet of those in power to the fire. We are watchdogs. We are the conscience of the nation. The country’s grundnorm – its Constitution – obligates us to hold the government accountable to the people.

HAPPY EID MUBARAK CELEBRATION.

