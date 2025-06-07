Eid Kabir: Nigeria deserves citizens’ loyalty – Hamzat

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on Friday emphasised the importance of compassion, loyalty, and devotion among Nigerians.

Hamzat said in Lagos that the country deserved its citizens’ commitment during an interview with journalists after observing Eid prayers at Ikoyi, Lagos State.

The deputy governor urged Nigerians to be loyal to each other and to the country, adding that they should show compassion especially to the less privileged.

He said: “We must be loyal to each other and to our country.

“We must be compassionate, especially to the less privileged.

“We must show that we care about others, regardless of our political class.”

Hamzat said that the well-being of the masses must be given priority at all levels of governance.

He added that security, safety, unity, and peace were needed for societal progress.

He emphasised the need for the citizens to pray for and support the military.

“We must daily pray for Nigerian troops fighting insecurity and terrorism,” the deputy governor urged.

He expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future.

Hamzat, who observed the Eid prayer with President Bola Tinubu, said; “Nigeria’s future will be bright if the citizens pray and do the right things.

“Nigeria will bounce back.”

