Eid Kabir: CAN greets Muslims, urges unity, support

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has wished Muslims across the country a joyful and blessed Eid Kabir celebration.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, conveyed this message to Muslims in commemoration of the 2025 Eid Kabir on Friday in Abuja.

Okoh also assured victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger State of the association’s continued prayers and support.

He highlighted the deep roots of Eid Kabir in the story of Abraham (Prophet Ibrahim), whose faith and obedience inspire both Christians and Muslims.

“It teaches us about sacrifice, love, and kindness — values we all share,” he said.

Okoh noted that this year’s celebration is shadowed by sorrow in Mokwa, where floods have claimed lives and left many in desperate need.

“We send our prayers to all affected and ask God to give them strength and comfort in this time of loss,” he added.

He urged Christians everywhere to support relief efforts through food, clothing, donations, and prayers.

CAN pledged to collaborate with government agencies, emergency workers, and volunteers to bring hope and relief to affected families.

“Even when disasters strike, the spirit of Nigerians stays strong,” the CAN President said.

According to Okoh, Eid Kabir is more than a Muslim festival.

He said it is an opportunity for unity and mutual support across faiths, adding: “Nigeria is special because of its many cultures and religions.

“When we celebrate together, we prove that unity is stronger than division.”

He urged all Nigerians to come together to build a stronger, better nation through love and shared values.

