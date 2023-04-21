Eid-il-Fitr: Gov. Oyebanji congratulates Muslims on Celebration

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated Muslims in Ekiti State and Nigeria at large on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Governor, in a congratulatory message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, said completing the 30-day Ramadan fast is an act of grace from the Almighty Allah who consistently accepts the prayers and supplications of the faithful during Ramadan and at other periods.

Oyebanji, who noted that Ramadan is an important pillar in Islam, urged the Muslim faithful not to forget the lessons of piety, devotion, humility, sacrifice and submission to the will of Allah which were the hallmark of the 30-day spiritual journey.

He admonished them to put those lessons into action in their relationship with one another as well as adherents of other faiths as Ramadan does not end in the festivity but in a lifestyle that pleases Allah.

While noting that the season calls for spiritual renewal and closer relationship with Allah, Governor Oyebanji further admonished Muslims to sustain the holy living exhibited during Ramadan in their daily lives and not to return to vices which they had renounced during the holy month.

Oyebanji who prayed to Allah to grant the Muslims a peaceful and joyous Eid-El Fitri festival called on them not to relent in praying for his administration, the peace and development of Ekiti State and Nigeria.

He said Muslims and adherents of other faiths have consistently contributed prayerfully to the peace being enjoyed in the State; adding that such a partnership must be sustained in order to make Ekiti greater and more prosperous.