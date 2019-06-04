The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Tuesday urged Nigerians to desist from ungodly acts that affect others negatively.

Hamzat made the call at Dodan Barracks Prayer Ground, Ikoyi, Lagos, where he joined others to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers.

He said: “Nigeria is for all of us, whether you are a Muslim, a Christian or whatever you believe in.

“The essence of Ramadan and the Eid-el-Fitr is for us to be godly and renew our lives, because whatever we do affects other people.

“We need to consider others in whatever we do. When you are in your house, think about others; when you drop waste on the road, it will affect another’s health and life. When you are on the road, think about other road users.

“Driving against traffic is an ungodly act because you are affecting the lives of other people negatively. You do not know their state of mind or what they are going through.

“Let us continue to use today’s celebration to renew our lives for good, so that we continue to live peacefully without inconveniencing others.”

Hamzat also urged Nigerians to shun religious acrimony and coexist peacefully as nothing could be achieved without peace.

He said: “We worship one God and nobody can fight for God or defend God. God did not give anybody that power. He can defend himself anytime, any day.

“So, we need to follow our faith peacefully, if you are not at peace with your neighbour, you are offending God.”

In his sermon, Sheik Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, the Chief Imam of Lagos, who led the Eid Prayer, said that political leaders had a duty to meet the needs of the people and make their lives comfortable.

He said: “If you are fortunate to be in political office, use it to better the lives of the people, if you do not, you are offending God.”

Abou-Nolla urged the Federal Government to invest in agriculture as it had the potential of creating jobs for the people.

He said that killing, banditry and kidnapping were ungodly acts, which Islam condemned.

According to him, Islam preaches peace, justice and fairness.

Prominent among those who observed the Eid prayer at the prayer ground were Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress; Tunde Balogun, APC Lagos Chairman; Oba Rilwan Akiolu; and Zubairu Muazu, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.