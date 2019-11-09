President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday felicitated with Muslim faithful on the commemoration of the Eid-El-Maulud, a statement from his spokesperson, Ola Awoniyi says.

Lawan, in his goodwill message, urged Muslims and Nigerians in general to imbibe the virtues of peace, tolerance, justice and love for one another as exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

He said the birthday of the Holy Prophet should be an occasion for renewal of commitment to ideals that would enhance peace and prosperity in Nigeria.

He charged Muslims in particular to always emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad which includes honesty, love for others and peaceful co-existence.

“Prophet Muhammad preached and lived for peace and that is the virtue expected of every Muslim, particularly in a diverse society such as ours.

“This year’s occasion is another opportunity to further thank the Almighty Allah for his continued guidance and intervention in the challenges in our society,” Lawan said.

The Senate President said the ninth National Assembly would continue to do its best to make positive impact in the lives of Nigerians through appropriate legislations.