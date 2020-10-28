The Peoples Democratic Party has urged Nigerians to use this year’s Eid-el Maulud celebrations to pray for direction and God’s intervention to enable the country to overcome its social, economic and security challenges.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ologbondiyan urged leaders to use the occasion to kindle a national rebirth with actions that reassure the people and reinforce the stability, unity and peaceful co-existence in the country.

“Indeed, Eid-el Maulud, the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed, offers us as a nation, an invaluable opportunity to reposition our value system in pursuit of national unity, equity and social justice.

“It offers us the opportunity to adhere to rule of law, respect for human rights, welfare of the people, transparency, accountability and prudence in governance.

“The opportunity to shun all acts of corruption and oppression that provoke bitterness, restiveness and division among the people.”

Ologbondiyan urged the Federal Government to use the occasion of Eid-el Maulud to promote discourse and policies that would restore unity and calm frayed nerves, particularly at such trying time in the nation’s history.

“Our party believes in the sense of brotherliness among Nigerians and urges that such should be promoted and guided jealously so as to ensure the stability and prosperity of our nation.

“The PDP prays for our nation while wishing all Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians a glorious Eid-el Maulud celebration,” he said.