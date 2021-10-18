Eid-el-Maulud: Gbajabiamila charges Muslims on unity, prayers for Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerian Muslims to remain united, steadfast and continue to live peacefully with their neighbours as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

Gbajabiamila also called on Nigerian Muslims to continue to pray for the country and her leaders, especially as they celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said the life and times of the Holy Prophet were worthy of emulation, hence the need for Nigerian Muslims to emulate him.

Gbajabiamila said though Nigeria is facing some challenges at the moment, he noted that with prayers and unity of purpose, the country shall overcome them.

He urged all Nigerians to continue to be vigilant wherever they are as that would help in checkmating insecurity.

Gbajabiamila was optimistic that Nigeria and Nigerians would come out stronger.