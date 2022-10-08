Eid-El-Maulud: Atiku felicitates with Muslims 

The opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has felicitated with Muslims on celebration of Eid-El-Maulid.

Atiku’s greetings is contained in a message he personally signed saturday.

“On behalf of my family and my team, I wish to felicitate with you on this joyous occasion of Eid-El-Maulud in commemoration of the birthday of the holy prophet Muhammed (SAW) PBUH.

“As we all celebrate today, I enjoin all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to reflect on the significance of this day. The holy prophet’s life on earth exemplifies the virtues of peace, love and patience which are necessary virtues for us to cohabit in a diverse nation like ours.

“And as we are on the threshold of a historic decision that will shape the future of our great country, I will urge you to join hands in the task to rescue, unify, reposition and build the Nigeria of our dreams where all will live in peace irrespective of faith, creed, tribe or political affiliation.

Congratulations and happy Eid-El-Maulud!”, the message reads.