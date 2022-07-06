Eid-el Kabir: We’re badly affected by economic downturn, ram sellers, buyers cry out

As Eid-el Kabir is significantly celebrated by slaughtering of rams by the Muslim faithful, the current economic downturn, and the purchasing power of many customers appear to have been crippled.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan Wednesday revealed low patronage at different ram markets within the metropolis, thus posing concerns for sellers and intending buyers.

The Baale of Bodija 30-30 ram market, Chief Rasaki Adeyemo, traced the low sales of rams to the biting economic condition in the country.

“As you can see, rams are available in almost all the markets and at different places, but buyers who can afford them are scanty.

“The rams are sold at relatively low prices, but there is obviously no money in people’s hands.

“The willingness to buy rams for Sallah is there. Unfortunately, people are limited by lack of money.

“This situation is, however, not peculiar to ram sellers alone, as various other businesses are affected by the economic downturn,” he said.

According to him, a medium-sized ram sells for between N50,000 and N80,000, while a bigger one sells for between N100,000 and N150,000.

The northern brown goat (Busoro/Maisoro), he said, would sell for between N20,000 and N30,000.

Adeyemo said that the hike in the price of diesel did not help the situation, as it had its effect on the cost of transportation, particularly from the northern part of the country to the south.

He also identified security challenges, especially on the roads, as another factor contributing to the rising cost of transportation.

According to him, the cost of transporting a ram, which used to be N1,000 per ram, is now between N3,000 and N4,000.

“On the issue of security, many remote northern villages that we buy rams from have been invaded. Therefore, we have to make do with whatever we see nearby,” Adeyemo said.

Meanwhile, a ram seller from Zamfara, Mallam Salisu Habibu, said that the cost of transportation, which was N400,000 in 2021, had risen to between N800,000 and N1.2 million.

Habibu, attributing the situation to poor road network, characterised by bad portions, implored the government to construct lasting roads to ease movement of people and goods.

Another ram seller at Aleshinloye market, Abdullahi Maigari, said that the N1.2 million cost of bringing down rams in articulated vehicles from the north to the south, used to be between N500,000 and N650,000.

Maigari said that unlike the case at hand, about 30 of such vehicles brought in rams to the same Aleshinloye market in 2021.

“There is no money. We are just sitting down here without sales; buyers are not coming.

“Depending on what you want in size and your bargaining skill, you will get a ram for between N35,000 and N150,000.

“The goats go for between N20,000 and N25,000,” he added.

A buyer, Alhaji Monsuru Dauda, not desiring to disclose the cost of the ram he bought, simply said that he had a good deal.

He, however, decried the economic situation in the country, regretting that it would affect the killing of rams by most Muslims.

Another ram merchant, Mallam Salisu Aminu from Maiduguri, lamented the loss he had incurred, as his rams were dying due to lack of patronage.

He also attributed the death of the animal to exhaustion and thirst, occasioned by the long journey from Maiduguri to Ibadan.

Aminu said that he had to sell some of the affected rams at give-away prices in order to not lose totally on them.

A bag of rice at Bodija market, which used to sell at N25,000, is now being sold for between N29,000 and N30,000.

Meanwhile, a five-litre size of Kings vegetable oil is sold at N7,800, while a 25-litre size sells for N35, 000.