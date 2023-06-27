Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu urges Muslims, Nigerians to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s virtues   

President Bola Tinubu said the best way to demonstrate the virtue demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim that led to the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration is in how Muslims conduct themselves in relation to fellow citizens and in commitment to the country.

The President in a Sallah message titled: “We must multiply our good deeds” and personally signed by him Tuesday said: “We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion”.

The message reads in part: “This season, let us endeavour to multiply good deeds with our kindness to our fellow Muslims and others by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in our communities. By doing so, we showcase the values and virtues of our faith.

“At the moment, our country is going through some challenges especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taking so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth”.

Tinubu noted that as the country embraced the present challenges, Nigerians must face the future with vigour and Renewed Hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter.

While enjoining Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world in observance of Eid-el-Kabir, he said the faithful must thank Almighty Allah for the grace to witness another Eid, adding that Muslims must immerse themselves in the joy of the moment, celebrate and remember the indigents

Muslims all over the world are to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir Wednesday, June 28, 2023.–