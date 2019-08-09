The speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa, on Friday felicitated with Nigeria’s Muslim faithful as they join their counterparts worldwide in celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir.

Speaker Obasa, who described the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on God’s faithfulness to the country and its citizens, urged Nigerians to close ranks and allow the spirit of self-discipline, love and sacrifice be their watchword.

In a Sallah message to Nigerians, the speaker noted that as the country journeys to greatness, it is currently at a stage when the citizens must jettison ideas that tend to further divide them.

Obasa, who is also the chairman of the, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, urged the citizens to constantly pray for their leaders to succeed in their vision for a more developed country as the need for citizens’ support for the government cannot be understated.

He said: “To show our allegiance to God is to wish our neighbours well and since this is the case, we should use this period and every opportunity given by God to engage in mutual support and love.

“Individually and collectively, it is imperative that we constantly submit ourselves to the will of God and pray for his guidance and divine direction in giving the leaders the right ideas for a greater country since this is one sure way we can overcome our prevailing challenges.”

Speaker Obasa promised that the ninth Lagos Assembly will continue to support the two other arms of the state government to deliver the dividends of democracy to the residents.

He said: “Lagos is known to have led in many areas of development through the efforts of successive governments just like the state House of Assembly made landmark achievements in the last four years.

“Some of these successes include the passing of the Neighborhood Law through which thousands of residents are now employed, the anti-kidnapping law which has sufficiently boosted security, the strengthening of the local government system and the emergency effort to make Lagos clean again.

“We are not unmindful that expectations remain high. With your usual support, we hope to achieve far better this time.”

He appealed to Nigerians to shun acts of indiscipline or engagement in activities contrary to the law