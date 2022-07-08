Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Oluremi Tinubu calls Muslims to be selfless

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called on Muslim faithful to remember that Eid-el-Kabir is a period to honor the selflessness, resolve and commitment to God as reflected in the life of Prophet Ibrahim (ASW).

The Lawmaker who is representing Lagos Central Senatorial District made the call in a statement titled: “Unity a Bond of Perfection” and personally signed by her Friday, restated that the season is a celebration of the many ways “faith can transcend boundaries and unite us under banners of fellowship and love, which is reflected in the exchange of gifts, alms-giving especially to the less privileged and those in need”.

“The significance of the celebration is beyond the festivities but towards a sincere commitment to righteous conduct in our lives and towards fellow humans. Therefore, it is my sincere prayers that the spirit of community, togetherness and compassionate generosity bring good tidings to those celebrating this year’s Eid.

“As we collectively confront our challenges as a nation and build a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria, by acknowledging God supremacy, genuine love and respect for one another, I enjoin us to remain steadfast to the cause of a united Nigeria” the wife of the ruling APC presidential candidate said.

She prayed may the peace and blessings of Allah (SWT), happiness, progress and prosperity of the faithful life, as well as their loved ones.