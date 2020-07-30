The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general on the occasion of the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir.

Lawan, in a message to the Muslim faithful on Thursday in Abuja, urged them to be mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrate responsibly in line with the general dictates of the faith.

According to him, the celebration, which is Islam’s feast of sacrifice, is very significant to the faith of Muslims as it reminds them of the imperative of unconditional obedience to Allah, the Most Merciful.

He said: “Through total submission to His will, we can confidently confront our challenges as individuals and as a nation, assured that Allah will intervene decisively at the most appropriate moment.

“As people of faith, therefore, let us continue to seek the face of the Almighty in our various national wars.

“War against insecurity or the COVID-19 pandemic, or as we strive to make Nigeria a comfortable home for all citizens.

“As we celebrate the feast of sacrifice with worship, I enjoin us to be mindful of the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic and adhere strictly to the safety protocols prescribed by our public health authorities.”

Lawan said the National Assembly was collaborating with the executive in responding to the pandemic as it affected the economy and the general public system.

He said those in leadership positions must continue to be aware of their covenant of service with the Nigerian people.

He said: “On our part as your elected representatives and lawmakers, we pledge to always respect your trust and serve your best interests.

“In this regard, the National Assembly in the past one year, has passed many bills and resolutions and conducted many public hearings to strengthen the operations of government and enhance public service delivery.

“We shall continue on the same path and are confident of making the desired impacts, with your understanding and invaluable support.

“While wishing you all a happy festival, I again urge us to celebrate responsibly, in line with the general dictates of our faith and in the spirit of the august occasion.”