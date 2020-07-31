The Peoples Democratic Party has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to rekindle their faith, hope and trust in the Almighty Allah as the ultimate solution to all the travails of mankind.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan counseled leaders at all levels of engagement in the country to imbibe the lessons of Eid-el-Kabir, especially the demand for total obedience to the will and command of the Almighty Allah.

He said: “The PDP notes that such dependence on the will and command of God by the leaders and citizens alike is the only way to pull our nation out of the economic, health and security predicaments that have confronted us in the recent time.

“The PDP further notes that our nation has been able to battle various challenges, the recent being the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, largely by divine intervention, and as such urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their trust in God.”

Ologbondiyan also urged the people to use the occasion to reinforce their love for one another by showing care, particularly to the less privileged, sick, bereaved, aged as well as victims of various challenges of life.

He said: “The party, however, says Nigerians must not drop their guards in this time of celebration but should continue to be vigilant.

“Nigerians should redouble their efforts in observing all COVID-19 protocols of social distancing, personal and public hygiene, early reporting of symptoms as well as other government directives, particularly with regard to mass gatherings.”

Ologbondiyan prayed for the nation and wishes all Nigerians a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.