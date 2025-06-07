Eid-el-Kabir: Oyo political leaders unite, shun differences at Eid ground

Political leaders across party lines in Oyo State on Friday came together to observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers in an atmosphere of unity and mutual respect, setting aside their political differences.

The leaders, including top members of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, converged at the Agodi Eid ground in Ibadan.

The political leaders exchanged greetings and prayed alongside Muslim faithful for peace and religious harmony.

Notable among them were the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Adebayo Lawal; Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; and former Senate Leader, Senator Teslim Folarin.

Also present were Oyo State’s former Deputy Governors: Hazeem Gbolarumi and Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; Senator Kola Balogun; Abass Adigun; and Chief Saheed Oladele.

Others are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Alhaji Mojeed Olaoya, Chief Akinade Fijabi, Hon. Akeem Ige, Dr. Nureni Adeniran. and Chief Shina Alabi.

The Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, led traditional rulers, Ibadan traditional council members, and Mogajis to the praying ground.

Meanwhile, in his admonition, the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh AbdulGaniy Abubakry, emphasised the importance of unity, tolerance, and patience as the key virtues necessary for national development.

He urged Nigerians to uphold these values in their daily interactions, regardless of political, religious or ethnic differences.

Abubakry prayed for continued peace and prosperity in Nigeria, urging everyone to play their part in fostering unity and nation-building.

He reminded the congregation that there was no other place to call their own aside from Nigeria, hence, unity must prevail.

