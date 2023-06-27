Eid-el-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 2,200 personnel for security in Kwara 

The Kwara Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has deployed a total of 2,200 personnel to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Ilorin that the NSCDC State Commandant, Umar Mohammed, made the deployment.

He quoted Mohammed as urging all officers and men of the command to discharge their duties with utmost respect for the rule of law.

”The Commandant then promised to provide adequate support for absolute peace in the state,” Olasunkanmi said.

He added that the Commandant also urged the public to cooperate and support the security agencies in the state.

”Mohammed said this would be by providing credible and timely information which could be of great importance to the security of the state.”