Eid-El-Kabir: NRC records passengers’ surge after unveiling special services

Ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reported an overwhelming demand for its services following the introduction of an extra train trip on Thursday, June 5.

The special service, introduced to handle increased passenger traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, and Abuja-Kaduna corridors, witnessed a massive turnout as commuters eagerly embraced the opportunity to travel comfortably, safely, and on schedule.

According to the Managing Director of NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, the surge in passenger numbers underscores the growing public confidence in railway transportation nationwide.

“The extra trip was introduced in response to feedback and repeated requests from passengers who depend on our train services for intercity travel,” Opeifa said.

He noted that the impressive turnout reaffirms the importance of rail transport in national mobility and emphasized NRC’s commitment to expanding its services to meet rising demand.

The NRC expressed its gratitude to passengers for their trust and continued patronage, assuring the public of ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery, safety, and customer satisfaction across all routes.

