Eid-El-Kabir: NDLEA raids drug dens, arrests 36 suspects in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kano State Command, has arrested 36 suspects with different quantities of illicit substances in the state.

Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, the command’s spokesman disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

Muhammad-Maigatari quoted the State Commander of the agency, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, as saying that the arrest was made during a raid.

He said that the coordinated effort was to ensure a safe and drug-free environment ahead of the Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

“On May 30 and May 31, the agency dislodged several key areas across the state. These areas are located in Makabartar Dan’agundi, Kwari, Kofar Na’isa, and Kano Line,” he said.

He said that the command successfully recovered cannabis sativa, suck and die, diazepam, rubber solution, and other illicit substances.

Idris-Ahmad expressed gratitude to the dedicated officers involved in these operations and emphasised the agency’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in Kano State.

“On behalf of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig.-Gen, Mohamed Buba-Marwa, we extend our warm wishes to the people of Kano for a drug-free sallah celebration” he said.

He urged all citizens to celebrate responsibly and refrain from engaging in any form of drug trade or consumption.

“The NDLEA is determined to rid all communities of the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking.

“The NDLEA remains vigilant and will continue in its efforts to combat drug-related offences in the state,” he added

He encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities to help maintain a safe and healthy environment for all.

