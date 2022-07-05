Eid-el-Kabir: Nasarawa Assembly Speaker donates foodstuffs, livestock to constituents

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdullahi Balarabe, has donated assorted food items and livestock to his constituents to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The items included 200 bags of 50kg of rice, 30 rams and five cows.

The gesture was part of efforts to assist the Muslim Ummah in his constituency to celebrate the forthcoming Sallah with relative ease.

Balarabe (APC-Umaisha/Ugya) made the donation in Umasiha, Toto Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

He said that the donation was aimed at making his people to mark a joyful and fulfilled Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The speaker said that the support was also in the spirit of love and to as well share with the less-privileged in the society.

“In keeping to the tradition of reaching out to the poor and the less-privileged, I have donated rams and bags of rice to the Muslim Ummah in my constituency,” he said.

Balarabe, who was represented by his Campaign Director- General, Mr Adamu Abubakar, said that the gesture was part of his commitment to improve the lives of the people.

He urged them not to sell the items, but use it to improve their standard of living and that of their family members.

“I will continue to put smiles on your faces and the faces of other people of my constituency.

“I want to assure you that I will continue to represent you well at all times,” he said.

The speaker also asked his constituents and other Nigerians at large to use the period to continue to pray for the unity, peace, progress and development of the country.

Besides, he called on the people of the constituency to continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed at all times.

Responding, Isah Usman, a beneficiary, appreciated the speaker for the gesture and called for its sustenance.

He also prayed to God to bless the speaker abundantly.

Usman also assured the speaker of their loyalty and support at all times.