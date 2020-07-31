The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the State and across the world on the occasion of the Eid-il-Kabir celebration, admonishing them to continue to keep adhering to the teachings of love, sacrifice and perseverance, which the festival exemplifies.

Governor Makinde said this in a Sallah message made public and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, on Thursday.

He noted that the “Festival of Sacrifice” known as Eid-el-Kabir, presents an opportunity for Muslims to reflect on the faith with which Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) willingly agreed to sacrifice his son, in obedience to the command of the Almighty Allah.

The governor maintained the all-important Eid Adha was worth celebrating despite the restrictions brought upon the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging the Muslim Ummah to use the opportunity to pray for the peace of the world and to show love and selflessness in line with the examples shown by Prophet Ibrahim.

The governor equally urged all Muslims in the state and especially the clerics and leaders, to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, noting that the times demand that they celebrate with moderation and in adherence to preventive guidelines on COVID-19.

He said: “I congratulate the Muslim Ummah in Oyo State and across the world on the opportunity given to us by Allah SWT to witness the 2020 Eid-el-Kabir.

“Despite the restrictions brought upon the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, I believe that the Eid Adha presents all Muslims the opportunity to pray, make sacrifices and demonstrate the key teachings of the Holy Prophet such as love, sacrifice and selflessness.

“This was why I gave the directive that Eid Prayer Grounds should be opened to worshippers. However, in line with the Own Your Action initiative of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, which emphasises the roles individuals have to play to contain the COVID-19, the times demand that we all take responsibility and take heed in order to curtail the spread of the virus, especially during this festive season.

“As already directed, Eid Prayer Sessions must not have more than 25 per cent capacity at any instance, while clerics must ensure that all worshippers use face masks and are ready to wash hands with soap and water at designated points before accessing the Eid Grounds.

“I celebrate with my Muslim brothers and sisters on this occasion and encourage them to continue to pray for the state and its leadership, while also urging them to continue to live in harmony and love.

“I am grateful to the Muslim Ummah and all residents of the state for their prayers, love and support so far and I make bold to say that with an ever-supportive followership like the one we enjoy in Oyo State, success is almost guaranteed for any leadership.

“As an administration, we also make the commitment not to take the support and love for granted, as we march on in the task of repositioning our state from poverty to prosperity.

“Eid Mubarak to you all and may Allah accept our sacrifices and prayers.”