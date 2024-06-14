Eid-el-Kabir: Let us continue to maintain a cleaner environment – LASG

The Lagos State Government has appealed to residents to continue to maintain a cleaner environment as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir this weekend.

Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, made this known in a statement he personally signed and made available to The Eagle Online on Friday

Wahab reiterated that Lagosians should make the protection of the environment a priority during and after the salah celebration.

While wishing all Muslims a happy Sallah celebration, Wahab urged residents to respect the environment, bearing in mind that a lot of wastes would be generated during the period and must be disposed properly

He continued that waste generated should be neatly bagged and placed at designated points for pick by PSP operators.

“We must continue to police our environment, avoid littering our surroundings and drainages with wastes, avoid dumping of wastes on road medians, kerbs, open spaces, and road setbacks with assurance that our Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) officials are still committed to a cleaner Lagos and would be on duty throughout the holiday” he emphasized.

Also Read:

The commissioner stated further that the present administration is at the forefront of the continuous campaign for a healthier, safer ,cleaner and flood free environment.

He encouraged residents to desist from acts that could have negative impacts on the environment.

“It is important for all residents to continually maintain safety protocols, we must always ensure that we handle waste in the most appropriate way, ensure good personal hygiene practices, ensure proper environmental sanitation amongst others in order to avoid Cholera breakout in the state,” he stated.

Additionally, the Commissioner reminded Lagosians that the Law against street trading is still in force, stressing that the State Government would not tolerate any form of street trading which includes display of rams on major highways, road medians, walkways, lay-byes, gardens and parks across the State.

Wahab noted that “While it is not unusual for traders to take advantage of the season to market and sell rams, this must be done in designated markets without defacing the state’s aesthetics or creating traffic bottlenecks.”

He thereafter wished all Muslim faithfuls a happy Sallah celebration and happy holidays.