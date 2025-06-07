Eid-el-Kabir: LASU VC felicitates Muslims, urges peace, unity

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has urged members of the university community to work for unity, peace and progress of the institution during and after Eid Kabir celebration.

The Vice Chancellor of the prestigious institution made the call in her Eid-el-Kabir message to Muslims in the LASU community on Friday.

Olatunji-Bello urged the Muslims to learn from the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim, and be patient, obedient, and faithful.

She said: “My esteemed and dedicated colleagues, world-class students and other respected stakeholders, Eid Mubarak to you and yours.

“On this special day, I give thanks to the Almighty Allah for sparing our lives and granting us good health to witness another Eid-el-Kabir festival.

“This honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismail, as an act of obedience to Allah’s command.”

Olatunji-Bello said that Eid Kabir was symbolic, adding that it should be a day of rejoicing.

She said: “It is a day of rejoicing and bliss, a day of blessing and peace, a day to reflect and ponder, and a day to celebrate together.

“I urge us all to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity, peace and progress of the university, Lagos State and the nation.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah forgives us all our sins and bestows his blessings on us all.

“May his blessings light up our paths and lead to happiness, peace and success.”

