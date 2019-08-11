The Oyo State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2019 election, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin, has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir.

Lanlehin, who charged them to imbibe the lessons of love, sacrificial living and godliness, which are the central theme of Eid-el-Kabir, prayed to God to keep them alive to celebrate many more in good health, spiritual and material provisions and Allah’s abundance.

Lanlehin, who represented Oyo South Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, while using the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir festivity to charge people of Oyo State to continue to give their support to the government of Engr. Seyi Makinde to bring about a better life for them, as well as regain lost grounds in the state, particularly in terms of good governance, wished the governor and his deputy, Engr Rauf Olaniyan, happy celebrations.

He said: “I felicitate my Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of another Eid-el-Kabir, a symbolic moment to reflect on Allah’s love for humanity and the need to serve and worship him. I appeal to the rich, affluent, and well-to-do, to remember to extend a hand of help to the less privileged, so we all can have enjoyable celebrations.”

Equally, Lanlehin while calling on Nigerians in general, and Muslims in particular, to use this year’s Eid-el Kabir to genuinely pray for Nigeria, especially at a time like this, when she is confronted with a myriad of challenges, maintained that prayers of the faithful go a long way in putting things right.

Senator Lanlehin also extended his Eid-el Kabir felicitations to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III; Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III; Iyalode of Ibadanland, Chief Theresa Oyekanmi; Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik AbdulGaniyy Abubakri Agbotomokekere; Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Daud Makanjuola Akinola; as well as former Oyo State Deputy Governor, Ambassador Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja; Mogajis; Baalẹs; and every Muslim, heartily wishing them all happy celebrations.