The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos State Chapter on Friday felicitated with Muslim faithful on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, in a statement said this year’s celebration was a point of contact to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Oshundun said: “Sallah celebrations is remarkable in the tenets of Islam and we on this special day join our brothers and sisters as they celebrate.

“We also believe that next year’s celebrations will be bigger and at that time the pandemic would have been a thing of the past.”

Oshundun enjoined Muslims to stay safe during and after the Eid-el Kabir celebrations by observing all health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

He assured members of SWAN of the executive’s commitments to further improve the association, while thanking all members for their support and cooperation since assuming office.