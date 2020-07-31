The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Lagos State Council has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the celebration of Eid-el Kabir.

A statement jointly signed by the Union’s Chairman, Dr. Qasim Akinreti, and Secretary, Comrade Alfred A. Odifa, described this year’s celebration as symbolic and an unusual festival of sacrifice occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

The statement urged Muslims to celebrate the Eid-el Kabir moderately and in strict adherence to protocols as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Lagos State Task Force on COVID-19.

The Union also advised Muslims across the State to use the festive period to supplicate to Almighty Allah to bring an end to the pandemic ravaging the world.

The Union appreciated members for the understanding and support at all times.

It prayed that this year Sallah brings peace, warmth, good health, togetherness and prosperity to Lagos NUJ in particular and the country at large.