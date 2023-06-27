Eid-el-Kabir: Kalu tasks Nigerians on peaceful co-existence

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration to show more love, patriotism and respect for each other.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Kalu who felicitated Muslim faithful, urged them to engage in fervent prayers for the development of Nigeria.

According to him, the citizens should remain patriotic and peace-loving while praying for the tranquility and prosperity of Nigeria.

Kalu appealed to Nigerians to engage in good deeds and humanitarian services, by supporting the less privileged in the society.

The deputy speaker urged Nigerians to be more tolerant with each other irrespective of religious, political or ethnic affinities.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that there would be a restoration of peace and prosperity for Nigeria despite its current challenges.

“In the spirit of this special occasion, I urge Muslims, and indeed all Nigerians, to uphold lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice which are the foundation of the festival, during and after the festivities.

“This is a time for all of us to go out to reiterate our belief in Nigeria, as well as engage in acts that can solidify the peace, unity and prosperity of the nation.

“I appeal to Nigerians to continue to positively supplement the efforts of the three tiers of government, security agencies and other critical stakeholders, to ensure peace, unity and security of the nation,” he said.

Kalu said he remained hopeful that the prayers that would come with celebration would bring about peace, unity and progress in Nigeria.

The Lawmaker wished all Muslims faithful a peaceful Sallah celebration.