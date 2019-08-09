The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of adequate personnel and equipment to protect public places throughout the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the IGP assured Nigerians of adequate security before, during and after the celebration.

Mba said Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in charge of Zones and State Commands had been mandated to comply with the directive.

He said the deployment would cover shopping malls, motor parks, financial institutions, places of worship and recreation centres to enable holiday makers, worshippers and other Nigerians enjoy optimum safety during the period.

Mba also said the IGP directed state Commissioners of Police, including the FCT to put in place strategic and customised security on major highways.

The FPRO said the idea was to ensure adequate safety for travelers and other road users.

He said: “The IGP heartily expresses goodwill to, and congratulates, all Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah as they join other Faithful all over the world, in celebrating this year’s Eid-el Kabir.

“The IGP has reassured the public, especially, worshippers, travelers and all well-meaning citizens that the Nigeria police will effectively discharge their constitutional responsibility of providing adequate security for all.’’

Mba, therefore, urged Nigerians to, at all times, be security conscious and report promptly suspicious move by individuals or group to the police or other relevant security agencies.

NAN reports that the Federal Government declared Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, as public holidays to mark the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.