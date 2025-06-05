Eid-El-Kabir: Governor urges support for victims of Mokwa flood

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has called on all Nigerians, especially the people of the State, to identify with the victims of the Mokwa flood during Eid-El-Kabir to lift their spirits.

In his Sallah message, the Governor said this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration is coming with mixed feelings as the State is still grieving the loss of several lives and property worth millions of naira following the recent flood disaster that ravaged some communities in Mokwa local government area of the State.

Bago also said that the Eid-el-Kabir should serve as a reminder to Muslims about the virtues of sacrifice, empathy, obedience and steadfast faith in the will of Allah, adding that these noble acts are essential, especially at a time like this to give the victims support, comfort, and strength to heal from the trauma of the flood disaster.

In the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor said his thoughts and prayers are with the affected families and communities.

He assured them that his administration would continue to mobilize necessary resources to support the victims and avert future occurrences.

The Governor urged the people to use this sacred period to deepen their prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased and grant comfort to the hearts of the survivors and the entire State.

“My heart is truly heavy. However, in the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir, I pray that Allah accept all our sacrifices and supplications as we continue to pray for divine protection, peace and prosperity of our dear State,” he said.

Post Views: 7