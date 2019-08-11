Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo has called on Muslims across the nation to abide by the lessons of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, which bordered on obedience and sacrifice.

Ihedioha made the call on Sunday in Owerri, in a goodwill message conveyed through a statement to Muslim faithful to mark the Eid-el-Kabir.

He underscored the importance of imbibing virtues and the need to accommodate and respect the beliefs of others irrespective of creed or ethnicity.

The governor added respecting the beliefs of others would end the threat of disintegration and restore peace and tranquility in the country.

He said; “At no time in the recent history of the nation has obedience and sacrifice been more needed than now.

“We need to obey the laws of the land which means accommodation of all, irrespective of creed or ethnicity and we need to make sacrifices to accommodate one another.

“When we do these, the current wind of discontent and threats of disintegration shall blow away and peace and tranquility will reign.”