Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 950 officers to monitor roads in Ilorin

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, has deployed 950 officers and Marshals to monitor roads during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin Friday by the Public Education Officer of the command, Basambo Busari.

According to the statement, 540 patrol vehicles, two power bikes, four ambulances, four private owned tow trucks and a 70 tons tow-truck were also deployed to monitor all roads during the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Fredrick Ogidan, has deployed personnel for traffic control at strategic locations within Ilorin township and major cities in the state during the Sallah celebration scheduled from June 26 to July 1, it stated.

He admonished motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations during the celebration and avoid excessive speeding, overloading, obstruction, use of phone while driving and passenger manifest violation.

He also harped on the operation of mechanical deficiency and rickety vehicles, lane discipline/route violation, driving with worn-out tyres and driving without windshield wipers, among others.

The statement said the command would organise a public enlightenment campaign/mega rally in all interstate motor parks, early morning cry and market advocacy to sensitise the motoring public in the state.

“The Command will carry out a special patrol operation/ traffic control to ease road congestion in the Ilorin metropolis and all major roads linking the state.

“The heavy tow-truck, ambulances and rescue marshals will be stationed along major highways within the state.

“The operation is targeted toward achieving a five per cent reduction in road crash fatalities, death and injuries being the Corps 2023 Corporate Strategic Goal No 1.

“I wish Muslims a happy Eid-el-Kabir and advise motorists to drive with caution as only the living celebrate,” he said.