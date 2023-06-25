Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC Corps Marshal directs adequate mobilization of personnel, operational equipment

Pursuant to curb road crashes, and avoidable traffic gridlocks on the highways, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has directed the mobilisation of adequate logistics and personnel for the 2023 Eid-El-Kabir celebration to enhance visibility and guarantee safe travels for all road users before, during and after the celebration.

This was disclosed by the Assistant Corps Marshal, spokesperson for FRSC, Bisi Kazeem in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the special patrol operation has been scheduled to commence from 26 June and be terminated on 1 July, 2023.

He said the Corps Marshal equally mandated that the following objectives must be achieved in the special operations: reduction in road traffic crashes, road traffic fatalities, and road traffic injuries; prompt response to road traffic crash victims; engagement of robust public education and enlightenment; and speedy removal of obstructions from the highways among others.

He said that the Corps is embarking on the special patrol operation to ensure motorists and other road users have a hitch free celebration amidst the rainy season. According to him, about 750 patrol vehicles, 120 ambulances, 25 tow truck and over 200 bikes would be on the road during the special operation.

FRSC has over the years developed this tradition of always organising special patrol operations during festive periods as a way of averting the chaos that characterise the road during such celebrations, as such, this year’s Eid el Kabir would not be an exemption. Motorists must endeavour to avoid traffic violations and remain conscious of their safety to avoid not only arrest and prosecution by members of the Corps, but falling prey to avoidable road crashes.

The corridors to be covered are: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, , Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, amongst others.

He stated that to achieve maximum coverage, the Corps has deployed operational equipment and logistics materials for this exercise. More so, the Corps Marshal equally directed that all Zebras must be active 24/7 and be responsive to calls within the minimum FRSC response time to crashes reported.

He also seized the opportunity to appeal to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and cooperate fully with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies that would be deployed for traffic management duties, noting that mobile courts would be in session across the country for prompt dispensation of justice to recalcitrant traffic violators.

The Corps Marshal, also directed that the operatives pay first-rate focus on effective traffic control, wrongful overtaking, use of phone while driving, drivers licence violation, lane discipline, removal of rickety vehicles on the road, driving with expired/ worn out tyre and without spare tyre etc.

The Corps will go into the exercise with the friendly collaboration with military, paramilitary and emergency service providers en-route or resident.

He also stated that the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM will continue to operate 24/7 to give real time traffic update. As such, he called on all travellers to take advantage of the station, situation office numbers: 07054005754, 07054005712 08056294021/08056295022, and the FRSC toll free numbers 122 to report any obstruction, crash or gridlock witnessed on the road for prompt intervention of the nearest command.