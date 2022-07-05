Eid-el Kabir: FRSC cautions motorists on driving against traffic

Itori Unit Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State has warned motorists, especially those plying Lagos-Abeokuta expressway, to desist from driving against traffic, so as to minimise road accidents during Eld-el-Kabir celebrations.

The Unit Commander, Samsudeen Okusi, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

He said that the agency would deploy its personnel in the highways, especially around Itori-Ewekoro axis on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway in order to prevent gridlock and ensure sanity.

“Motorists should not follow one-way, and anyone who drives against incoming vehicles will be arrested and booked,” Okusi said.

The unit commander enjoined commercial drivers not to be in a hurry in the name of making more money during the forthcoming Sallah festivities.

“They should refrain from overloading and excessive speeding to avert road accidents during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations,” he said.

Okusi also admonished motorists against night journeys, saying that there would be an increase in the human and vehicular traffic during the period.

NAN reports that this year’s Eid-el Kabir festival is expected to hold on Saturday.