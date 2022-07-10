Eid-el-Kabir: Ex-OSOPADEC boss felicitates Muslims, calls for prayers

A former Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Development Commission, (OSOPADEC), Chief Gbenga Edema, has called for prayers for the country as Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Edema in a statement made available to newsmen Saturday in Akure, the State capital urged muslims to pray for peace and an end to the nation’s security challenges.

He urged Muslim faithful to continue to emulate the love, kindness, and sacrifice displayed by the Holy Prophet (SAW).

He emphasized the need for Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs, to be steadfast and devoted to the cause of one indivisible country.

Edema said that despite the current challenges bedeviling the country, it would emerge stronger and better.

“We can collectively address our issues as a nation and create a genuinely peaceful and successful Nigeria by recognising the supremacy of God, exhibiting genuine love and respect for one another, and committing to peaceful coexistence.

“The country can only advance toward the realisation of its immense potentials as a nation through love for one another and dedication to peace, security and stability.

“Times are difficult, but we are a resilient people. Therefore, if we collectively commit to the principles of nation building, I have no doubt that we will overcome our current security and economic setback sooner than expected,” he said.

Similarly, the Olowa of Igbara-Oke, Oba Francis Agbede also urged the Muslims to emulate the virtues of the Holy Prophet who lived a perfect life of peace, mutual respect and tolerance as they celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir.

Agbede, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Ayodeji Owolabi, said the celebration was another opportunity to reflect on the virtue, faith and complete obedience as exhibited by the Holy Prophet.

“This act of sacrifice and obedience are the major lessons of the season, which should be part of our daily lifestyle.

“There is the need for unity, love, and peaceful co-existence among every citizens and for all to work together for the continued peace and progress of our great country, Nigeria,” he said

The traditional ruler, therefore, called on Nigerians, irrespective of their faith, to use the period to intensify prayers for the unity and stability of the country.