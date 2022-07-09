Eid-el-Kabir: Eko DisCo seeks cooperation in fight against vandalism

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has joined Muslims in celebrating this year’s Eid-el Kabir.

The company said this in a message to its customers by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia.

In the message, the EKEDC congratulated the Muslim faithful for another season of the sacred Islam festival.

Idemudia noted: “Eid-el Kabir symbolises sacrifice and obedience to the will of Almighty Allah and a period that reminds us of our humanity, compassion and the need to treat one another with love and respect.

“I encourage our customers to imbibe such principles in their daily lives.”

Idemudia stated that the company will ensure adequate supply of power to customers during the festive period to make their holidays more comfortable.

He further assured them that the DisCo’s rapid response team is on ground to clear any fault that may arise during this period.

Idemudia also advised that customers should desist from energy theft and vandalising the electrical installations of EKEDC as such act can deprive them of electrical supply.

The company’s whistleblower channels, according to him, will be available at all times for customers to report any suspected cases of energy theft and vandalism.

Also in his statement, Idemudia urged the customers under the Lekki and Mushin Districts to take advantage of the Mobile MAP by Eko DisCo.

The company commenced the mobile metering exercise at its Festac District last month, which is aimed at enhancing the metering process under the Meter Asset Provider scheme.

With the Mobile MAP, customers get to be metered within 72 hours after the payment for the meter has been confirmed.