Eid-el-Kabir: Don’t steal rams for festival – Don

Muslims have been warned against stealing rams for Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Prof. Yahaya Imam of the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, University of Ilorin, gave the warning Monday.

Imam, who gave the warning during an interview with newsmen in Ilorin, said Allah would not accept the stolen sacrifice, as He is pure and does not accept anything impure.

“Those who cannot afford a ram should not go out of their way to steal or commit other unwholesome acts, to be able to sacrifice a ram.

“Everybody should show gratitude to Allah and glorify Him for keeping them safe and alive,” he explained.

Imam, who teaches in the Faculty of Arts of UNILORIN explained that slaughtering rams during Sallah was important both spiritually and for other purposes.

“Spiritually, Allah will reward the believer who offers the sacrifice with forgiveness of sins and other rewards, depending on the sincerity of his or her intention.

“In the mundane sphere, it is an occasion to eat, drink permissible things and rejoice with fellow beings, irrespective of their creed, tribe and nation.

“It is also an occasion to give charity both in cash and in kind, to the poor and needy,” he explained.

According to him, Sallah is a period of sober reflection, considering the historical origin of the celebration where Prophet Ibrahim’s son was replaced with a ram for fulfilling the promise of offering the only son for sacrifice.

“Sallah celebration is a period of showing gratitude to Allah and kindness to the less privileged.

“For those who can afford, let them remember those who can not by sharing part of the ram with them so that they will equally be happy on the Sallah day,” he said.

The expert on Islamic Studies enjoined Muslims in the country to use the period to beseech Allah to bring peace and harmony to the nation.

Imam further said that, as the Sallah celebrations were barely days away; Allah is capable of doing all things and changing the course of the country from hardship.

He also called on governments at all levels to alleviate the sufferings of the citizens and make life more meaningful.

“Policies capable of reducing poverty, hardships and suffering from the land must be pursued,” he added.