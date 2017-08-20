Eid-el-Kabir: Don admonishes Muslims against taking loan to buy animals for sacrifice

With few days to the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, an Islamic scholar, Prof. Badmas Yusuf, has warned Muslims against obtaining loan to buy rams for Sallah festivity.

Yusuf, of the Department Islamic Studies, University of Ilorin, gave the warning on Sunday during an address at an Islamic gathering at Hilal Crescent Mosque in Ilorin.

He said securing loan to buy ram was alien to Islamic injunctions, adding that every Muslim was expected to adhere and act in line with the prescription of Islam.

The Don, who is the immediate past Dean, Postgraduate School, University of Ilorin, stated that intention was behind whatever man planned to do, stressing that Islam had simplified the process of worshiping Allah.

He also said Islam as a religion of Allah did not condition its adherents to kill animals during the festivity except for those who had the resources.

Yusuf said: “Allah has nothing to do with the blood of the animals killed during the festival.

“Islam is a religion that makes things simple for its adherents, there is no condition attached to what we are doing in our religion.

“Sallah is around the corner.

“It is a common knowledge that eligible Muslims are preparing to buy animals for sacrifice during the festival.

“What matters most is the intention behind whatever we do.

“We need to make it clear that, Allah does not confer us a responsibility or a task that we cannot accomplish.

“Therefore, we need to be cognizant of this in whatever we do in life.”

Yusuf, however, noted that the act of sacrificing animal during Sallah was line with the deed of Prophet Abraham.